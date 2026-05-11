YNDI Chakra Flow + Live Drumming with Lana Vogestad + Namory Keita

Join us in the Performance Space at 3S Artspace for an immersive, multisensory yoga and live music experience that blends transformative yoga, heartfelt West African drumming by the master Guinean drummer Namory Keita, and atmospheric lighting to fill you up on vitality and connection.

Live West African drumming fuels the yoga practice throughout, its rhythms echoing the heartbeat and creating a powerful, embodied experience. The drumming has a profound effect on balancing the chakras, the astral energy centers, while the dynamic, heat-building vinyasa practice further supports energetic balance, vitality and clarity. The experience closes with a guided chakra meditation, holding space for integration and reflection. At the intersection of yoga, live music, and art, YNDI Chakra Flow + Live Drumming unfolds as a living work of cross-cultural artistry.

The session begins with a brief introduction to the yoga practice, including modifications, as well as amplifications for the seasoned practitioners, so participants of varying experience levels feel welcome and supported.

Lana Vogestad, the founder of YNDI Yoga, has collaborated with West African drummers internationally for nearly 20 years. She and Namory Keita have presented this powerful collaboration widely on the Seacoast for 10 years; it has been celebrated for its uplifting energy, depth of connection and strong sense of community.