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World Ocean Day Celebration at Seacoast Science Center

World Ocean Day Celebration at Seacoast Science Center

For Seacoast Science Center, this year marks a remarkable 35 years of providing outstanding coastal and ocean education at Odiorne Point State Park along the New Hampshire seacoast! World Ocean Day, a global celebration that honors our one shared ocean, presents the perfect opportunity for us to invite our community to come together and celebrate the ocean that connects us all.

On June 20th, the Center will host its flagship World Ocean Day celebration from 10 AM to 2 PM. Enjoy hands-on games, educational activities, naturalist-led tide pooling sessions, music, and much more! You’ll also have the opportunity to meet local scientists, divers, artists, and conservationists who are dedicated to safeguarding our one world ocean. See the schedule and the organizations joining us on our event web page: https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/world-ocean-day

We can’t wait to see you by the coast for learning, discovery, and plenty of fun, all aimed at inspiring the conservation of our Blue Planet!

Seacoast Science Center
$6-$21
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seacoast Science Center
603-436-8043
info@sscnh.org
http://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org

Artist Group Info

m.dillon@sscnh.org
Seacoast Science Center
570 Ocean Boulevard
Rye, New Hampshire 03870
https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/

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