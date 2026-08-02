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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

World Affairs Council of NH and St. Anselm Center for Ethics present "Saints or Suckers? Ethics of Foreign Aid

World Affairs Council of NH and St. Anselm Center for Ethics present "Saints or Suckers? Ethics of Foreign Aid

A moderated Q&A featuring retired Ambassador Mark Storella. Through this moderated Q&A, this global community will grapple with the challenging questions surrounding the ethics, effectiveness, and future of U.S. foreign aid, with the goal of fostering a deeper understanding of the realities of this field.

New Hampshire Institute of Politics
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

World Affairs Council of New Hampshire
6033147970
council@wacnh.org
www.wacnh.org

Artist Group Info

sseacord@lemd.com
New Hampshire Institute of Politics
100 Saint Anselm Drive
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102
kcasey@anselm.edu
https://www.anselm.edu/about/anselmian-hub/events/bookmark-series-devils-will-get-no-rest-author-james-b-conroy/february-22nd-2024-0400pm

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