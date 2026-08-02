World Affairs Council of NH and St. Anselm Center for Ethics present "Saints or Suckers? Ethics of Foreign Aid
World Affairs Council of NH and St. Anselm Center for Ethics present "Saints or Suckers? Ethics of Foreign Aid
A moderated Q&A featuring retired Ambassador Mark Storella. Through this moderated Q&A, this global community will grapple with the challenging questions surrounding the ethics, effectiveness, and future of U.S. foreign aid, with the goal of fostering a deeper understanding of the realities of this field.
New Hampshire Institute of Politics
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
World Affairs Council of New Hampshire
6033147970
council@wacnh.org
Artist Group Info
sseacord@lemd.com
New Hampshire Institute of Politics
100 Saint Anselm DriveManchester, New Hampshire 03102
kcasey@anselm.edu