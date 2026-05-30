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Women's Adventure Film Tour 2026

Women's Adventure Film Tour 2026

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour will present a thrilling selection of films that span extreme sports, personal journeys, and boundary-pushing storytelling from across the globe.

The 2026 program will highlight the resilience and creativity of individuals navigating the challenges of both the outer world and their own inner landscapes. These films represent the spirit of perseverance and the power of women in the outdoors to inspire, entertain, and spark important conversations. Each year, the festival brings together the best and brightest of the outdoor community, offering a space for meaningful dialogue and inspiring new generations of filmmakers.

All ticketholders will be entered into a raffle for free swag!

The 2026 Reel Outdoors Series is co-sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Club, Carlson’s Lodge, North Country Climbing Center, The Lawton Company, and The Trout Unlimited Ammonoosuc Chapter 554

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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