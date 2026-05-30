Women's Adventure Film Tour 2026

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour will present a thrilling selection of films that span extreme sports, personal journeys, and boundary-pushing storytelling from across the globe.

The 2026 program will highlight the resilience and creativity of individuals navigating the challenges of both the outer world and their own inner landscapes. These films represent the spirit of perseverance and the power of women in the outdoors to inspire, entertain, and spark important conversations. Each year, the festival brings together the best and brightest of the outdoor community, offering a space for meaningful dialogue and inspiring new generations of filmmakers.

All ticketholders will be entered into a raffle for free swag!

The 2026 Reel Outdoors Series is co-sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Club, Carlson’s Lodge, North Country Climbing Center, The Lawton Company, and The Trout Unlimited Ammonoosuc Chapter 554