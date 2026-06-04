Women of '76 with Rita Parisi

Step into the untold side of the American Revolution.

On June 13th, the Hollis Social Library will welcome Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions for a powerful solo theatrical performance of *Women of ’76* — a journey into the lives of the real women who witnessed, chronicled, and in some cases *changed* the course of the Revolution.

Audiences will meet voices rarely heard in the history books:

- Baroness Frederika von Riedesel, the German noblewoman whose vivid journals capture the chaos of war

- Prudence Wright, the Massachusetts patriot who led a militia of women to capture Tory spies

- Nancy Hart, the fearless Georgia frontierswoman who faced down a band of British soldiers — and won

- Mary Katharine Goddard, the courageous printer and publisher who issued the first printed Declaration of Independence to include the names of the signers

- Mary Gould Almy, a loyalist diarist whose moving firsthand accounts documented the siege of Newport

Their stories — patriot and loyalist, American and foreign — reveal a deeper, more complex portrait of the American Revolution.

Rita Parisi, an accomplished actress and playwright, has been touring original solo works for over 20 years. Since founding Waterfall Productions in 2005, she has brought history to life for audiences throughout New England and beyond. A proud member of SAG-AFTRA, her work has been seen on film and stage, including features at the Boston International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

Don’t miss this riveting and richly costumed performance that gives voice to the women of the Revolution.

This event will be held at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road, Hollis, NH 03049

Please register here: https://hollislibrary.libcal.com/event/14336196