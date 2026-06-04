© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Women of '76 with Rita Parisi

Women of '76 with Rita Parisi

Step into the untold side of the American Revolution.

On June 13th, the Hollis Social Library will welcome Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions for a powerful solo theatrical performance of *Women of ’76* — a journey into the lives of the real women who witnessed, chronicled, and in some cases *changed* the course of the Revolution.

Audiences will meet voices rarely heard in the history books:

- Baroness Frederika von Riedesel, the German noblewoman whose vivid journals capture the chaos of war

- Prudence Wright, the Massachusetts patriot who led a militia of women to capture Tory spies

- Nancy Hart, the fearless Georgia frontierswoman who faced down a band of British soldiers — and won

- Mary Katharine Goddard, the courageous printer and publisher who issued the first printed Declaration of Independence to include the names of the signers

- Mary Gould Almy, a loyalist diarist whose moving firsthand accounts documented the siege of Newport

Their stories — patriot and loyalist, American and foreign — reveal a deeper, more complex portrait of the American Revolution.

Rita Parisi, an accomplished actress and playwright, has been touring original solo works for over 20 years. Since founding Waterfall Productions in 2005, she has brought history to life for audiences throughout New England and beyond. A proud member of SAG-AFTRA, her work has been seen on film and stage, including features at the Boston International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

Don’t miss this riveting and richly costumed performance that gives voice to the women of the Revolution.

This event will be held at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road, Hollis, NH 03049
Please register here: https://hollislibrary.libcal.com/event/14336196

Hollis Social Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hollis Social Library
603-465-7721
helpdesk@hollislibrary.org
https://www.hollislibrary.org/
Hollis Social Library
28 Depot Road
Hollis, New Hampshire 03049
603-465-7721
helpdesk@hollislibrary.org
https://www.hollislibrary.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.