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Witches Hat Seaglass Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Witches Hat Seaglass Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Create a Witches Hat Sea Glass Tree!

Get into the Halloween spirit and create your own Witches Hat Sea Glass Tree using beautiful shades of black and purple tumbled glass arranged in layers to create a whimsical witch’s hat design! Includes a full wine tasting and light snacks.

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Witches Hat Sea Glass Tree, complete with layered black and purple tumbled glass and a black felt brim to give your tree the look of a classic witch’s hat!

Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 specially selected wines while getting creative in a fun and relaxed setting.

$70pp and limited to 20 people.

What’s included:
•Seasonal wine pairing
•1.5–2 hour instructor-led class for your selected date
•All materials needed to complete one (1) Witches Hat Sea Glass Tree, plus tools to use during the workshop
•A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.

Wine on Main
$70pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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