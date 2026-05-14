Wishes in the Meadow 2026 Garden Party

Wishes in the Meadow - A Day of Magic, Music and Making Wishes Come True

Wishes in the Meadow is a heartfelt community event benefiting Make-A-Wish Maine-bringing families, friends, volunteers, and local businesses together for a day filled with joy, music, great food, and meaningful moments. Every dollar raised helps grant life-changing wishes for children in Maine facing critical illnesses.

Set against the beautiful Maine countryside, Wishes in the Meadow combines the energy of a summer festival with the purpose of a powerful cause. From live bands and delicious food trucks to raffles, auctions, kids' activities, and local vendors, this event offers something special for everyone.

What to Expect

Live Music and Entertainment

Enjoy performances from local bands and entertainers throughout the day. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and soak in the atmosphere.

Raffles and Auction Items

Bid on amazing prizes donated by generous supporters. All proceeds go directly toward granting wishes for Maine kids.

Family-Friendly Fun

Kids can enjoy games, frog catching, face painting, and interactive activities designed to keep the little ones smiling all day long.

Why It Matters

Every wish granted brings hope, strength, and joy to a child battling a critical illness. By attending or supporting Wishes in the Meadow, you're helping make life-changing experiences possible-from dream vacations and bedroom makeovers to heartfelt connections that lift spirits during the toughest times.

Ways to Get Involved

Attend the event

Become a sponsor

Donate raffle or auction items

Volunteer your time

Share the event with friends and family

Join Us in Making Wishes Come True

Wishes in the Meadow is more than an event-it's a celebration of community, compassion, and the power of coming together for a purpose.

Let's fill the meadow with hope.

Let's make wishes happen.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3455666-0?pid=10413

Sponsor: https://go.evvnt.com/3455666-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 15:00 - 21:00

Venue details: 301 River Rd, Buxton, Maine, 04093, United States

Category: Festivals | Live Music

Prices:

General Admission: USD 45.00,

Children 12 and under FREE: USD 0.00

Artists: Pale Horse, Frozen Cactus