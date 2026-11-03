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NH 2026 General Election Results

Winter Stroll

Winter Stroll

The Winter Stroll is a long-cherished holiday tradition that lights up Downtown Nashua with music, festive performances, food vendors, and the beloved tree lighting event. Main Street becomes a winter wonderland of community spirit, entertainment, and family fun as residents and visitors kick off the holiday season together.
Join us as we celebrate the 31st year of the Stroll and light our 25-foot tree in Renaissance Park right on Nashua's beautiful Riverwalk.

More info:
https://downtownnashua.org/winter-stroll/

Downtown Nashua Association
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
www.downtownnashua.org
Downtown Nashua Association
Main Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03064
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
https://downtownnashua.org/winter-stroll/

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