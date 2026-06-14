© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

"Wine Terms: Real or Marketing" Wine Class at Wine on Main

"Wine Terms: Real or Marketing" Wine Class at Wine on Main

We are offering this wine class on two nights so you can choose the date that works best for you. Join us on Tuesday July 7th or Wednesday July 29th. This page is for Tuesday.

In the world of wine labelling, things aren’t always how they appear. While some terms are regulated, others are strictly used for marketing purposes. Riserva? Old vines? Superiore? What does it all mean in the world of wine? And can it change depending on what part of the world you’re in?

We’re pulling back the curtain on terms you may encounter on labels, what they actually mean, and other marketing ploys circulating in the world of wine.

$35pp included 6 wines, light snacks, and fun education.

Wine on Main
$35pp
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.