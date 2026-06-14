"Wine Terms: Real or Marketing" Wine Class at Wine on Main

We are offering this wine class on two nights so you can choose the date that works best for you. Join us on Tuesday July 7th or Wednesday July 29th. This page is for Tuesday.

In the world of wine labelling, things aren’t always how they appear. While some terms are regulated, others are strictly used for marketing purposes. Riserva? Old vines? Superiore? What does it all mean in the world of wine? And can it change depending on what part of the world you’re in?

We’re pulling back the curtain on terms you may encounter on labels, what they actually mean, and other marketing ploys circulating in the world of wine.

$35pp included 6 wines, light snacks, and fun education.