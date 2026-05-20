Wildlife Encounters at Leavitt Park
Wildlife Encounters at Leavitt Park
For families with children. Join us and our friends from Wildlife Encounters at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse. We are excited for another fun-filled visit full of animal facts. We never know which animals will make an appearance, but we have seen fennec foxes, armadillos, and even a wallaby! This event is at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse at 334 Elm Street.
Leavitt Park House
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Leavitt Park House
334 Elm StLaconia, New Hampshire 03246