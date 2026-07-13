Wild Side of Fairy Tales
Wild Side of Fairy Tales
Join naturalist Susie Spikol and step into the magical world of fairy tales from around the world and hear stories and legends from long ago.
Meet mischievous fairies, talking animals, and naughty trolls and discover where nature and story meet. Let your imagination go on an adventure with these stories from the wildside of once upon a time and happily ever after.
Free and open to the public.
Etna Library
Fee
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Etna Library
130 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org