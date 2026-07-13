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Wild Side of Fairy Tales

Wild Side of Fairy Tales

Join naturalist Susie Spikol and step into the magical world of fairy tales from around the world and hear stories and legends from long ago.

Meet mischievous fairies, talking animals, and naughty trolls and discover where nature and story meet. Let your imagination go on an adventure with these stories from the wildside of once upon a time and happily ever after.

Free and open to the public.

Etna Library
Fee
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

etna.library@hanovernh.org
Etna Library
130 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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