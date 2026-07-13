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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Waterhorse Irish Pub Annual Fleadh Cheoil (Music Festival)

Waterhorse Irish Pub Annual Fleadh Cheoil (Music Festival)

Join us on Saturday, August 1 for a full day of Irish celebration at the Waterhorse Irish Pub in Franklin, New Hampshire! Rain or Shine!

Experience the spirit of Ireland through an unforgettable blend of traditional Irish music, lively dance performances, and energetic evening entertainment. From the first notes of the afternoon sessions to the final encore of the night, the Fleadh Cheoil is a celebration of community, heritage, and great craic.

Waterhorse Irish Pub
$15 advance/ $20 day of
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Waterhorse Irish Pub
603-671-7118
waterhorsepub@gmail.com
thewaterhorsepub.com
Waterhorse Irish Pub
361 Central Street
Franklin, New Hampshire 03235
603-671-7118
waterhorsepub@gmail.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waterhorse-irish-pub-annual-fleadh-cheoil-music-festival-tickets-1438138965359?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

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