Waterhorse Irish Pub Annual Fleadh Cheoil (Music Festival)

Join us on Saturday, August 1 for a full day of Irish celebration at the Waterhorse Irish Pub in Franklin, New Hampshire! Rain or Shine!

Experience the spirit of Ireland through an unforgettable blend of traditional Irish music, lively dance performances, and energetic evening entertainment. From the first notes of the afternoon sessions to the final encore of the night, the Fleadh Cheoil is a celebration of community, heritage, and great craic.