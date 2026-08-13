Walking with Nature: Hosted by Poet S Stephanie

We will begin by enjoying some familiar and some contemporary writers who have used Nature as a centerpiece in their writing. Then we will take a walk along a trail. While walking each participant will find a place they are “drawn” to and settle into that place to write for an hour with prompts to get us thinking and writing. At the end of that hour, we will gather back together and share our writing and/or thoughts on the experience.

As Emerson says, “The whole of nature is a metaphor of the human mind”. The goal of this workshop is to tap into Nature as that great metaphor. To experience Nature in such a way that we can translate it into words to enrich our and others’ lives. This workshop will hopefully encourage us to look closer, put into words what we see and experience, and begin to create a poem, flash fiction piece, or flash memoir piece with our experience. If folks are interested in doing a public reading of their work at another date we can also discuss that at the end of our session.