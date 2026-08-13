© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Walking with Nature: Hosted by Poet S Stephanie

Walking with Nature: Hosted by Poet S Stephanie

We will begin by enjoying some familiar and some contemporary writers who have used Nature as a centerpiece in their writing. Then we will take a walk along a trail. While walking each participant will find a place they are “drawn” to and settle into that place to write for an hour with prompts to get us thinking and writing. At the end of that hour, we will gather back together and share our writing and/or thoughts on the experience.

As Emerson says, “The whole of nature is a metaphor of the human mind”. The goal of this workshop is to tap into Nature as that great metaphor. To experience Nature in such a way that we can translate it into words to enrich our and others’ lives. This workshop will hopefully encourage us to look closer, put into words what we see and experience, and begin to create a poem, flash fiction piece, or flash memoir piece with our experience. If folks are interested in doing a public reading of their work at another date we can also discuss that at the end of our session.

Graylag Nature Preserve
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Graylag Nature Preserve
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
https://graylag.org/

Artist Group Info

S Stephanie
https://sstephanie.com/
Graylag Nature Preserve
320 Clough Road
Pittsfield, New Hampshire 03263
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
https://graylag.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.