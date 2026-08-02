WACNH and Portsmouth Athenaeum present Continental Power, Maritime Power and the New World Order

How do governments' continental or maritime framework shape outcomes for their countries? Why do some leaders insist on pursuing destructive wars, rather than focusing on mutually beneficial trade? Join the World Affairs Council of NH and Portsmouth Athenaeum for a thought-provoking moderated Q&A with Dr. Sarah C. M. Paine, one of the world’s leading historians on East Asian and naval affairs, as we explore the ways that changing geopolitical mindsets are shaping the world today.