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WACNH and Portsmouth Athenaeum present Continental Power, Maritime Power and the New World Order

WACNH and Portsmouth Athenaeum present Continental Power, Maritime Power and the New World Order

How do governments' continental or maritime framework shape outcomes for their countries? Why do some leaders insist on pursuing destructive wars, rather than focusing on mutually beneficial trade? Join the World Affairs Council of NH and Portsmouth Athenaeum for a thought-provoking moderated Q&A with Dr. Sarah C. M. Paine, one of the world’s leading historians on East Asian and naval affairs, as we explore the ways that changing geopolitical mindsets are shaping the world today.

Portsmouth Athenaeum
Non members $15
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

World Affairs Council of New Hampshire and Portsmouth Athenaeum
6033147970
council@wacnh.org
www.wacnh.org

Artist Group Info

sseacord@lemd.com
Portsmouth Athenaeum
6-9 Market Square
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034312538
info@portsmouthathenaeum.org
https://portsmouthathenaeum.org/

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