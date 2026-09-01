Viva Las Elvis
Viva Las Elvis
Experience the energy, charm, and iconic hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll brought to life in a high-energy performance. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is a show you won't want to miss. Gather your friends and get ready for a lively evening of music, nostalgia, and great entertainment!
Seasons Showroom doors open at 6:30 pm. Show begins at 7:30 pm.
The Brook
$35.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169