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Viva Las Elvis

Viva Las Elvis

Experience the energy, charm, and iconic hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll brought to life in a high-energy performance. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is a show you won't want to miss. Gather your friends and get ready for a lively evening of music, nostalgia, and great entertainment!

Seasons Showroom doors open at 6:30 pm. Show begins at 7:30 pm.

The Brook
$35.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/

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