Virtual Program - Everyday Life in 1776

Authors Loretta Chase and Susan Holloway Scott, originators of the infamous Two Nerdy History Girls blog, will share their knowledge about the everyday lives of people who lived through the Revolutionary era and the effect the war had on them. They will also answer questions about the 250th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence. Due to limited space, please email sfrost@laconialibrary.org for a link to attend the program. If unable to attend the live event, she will provide you with a form to receive a link to view it at a later date. **PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A VIRTUAL PROGRAM THAT WILL TAKE PLACE VIA ZOOM AND NOT AT THE LACONIA PUBLIC LIBRARY** Hosted courtesy of Ashland (MA) Public Library.