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VINS: Birds are Dinosaurs

VINS: Birds are Dinosaurs

What did 65 million years of evolution turn the dinosaurs into? Birds!

Celebrating the summer reading theme “Unearth a Story," VINS is excited to introduce you to some live birds of prey and learn all about their dinosaur ancestry together.

We’ll explore the ways modern birds became masters of the air, and understand the immense timescale over which these dinosaur-descendants adapted!

Free and open to the public.

Trumbull Hall
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

etna.library@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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