Victorian Christmas Cards Workshop

As part of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm's Trees & Trimmings holiday event, the Arts Council of Tamworth will be providing a workshop on how to make your very own Victorian-style Christmas cards! This workshop will provide the historical background on Christmas card-making in the Victorian era and supply all necessary materials for making the cards. Just bring yourself and your creativity!

This is a drop-in workshop, so you are welcome to come anytime during the Trees & Trimmings event.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact the Arts Council of Tamworth at executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org or 603-584-2712.