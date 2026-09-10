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Victorian Christmas Cards Workshop

Victorian Christmas Cards Workshop

As part of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm's Trees & Trimmings holiday event, the Arts Council of Tamworth will be providing a workshop on how to make your very own Victorian-style Christmas cards! This workshop will provide the historical background on Christmas card-making in the Victorian era and supply all necessary materials for making the cards. Just bring yourself and your creativity!

This is a drop-in workshop, so you are welcome to come anytime during the Trees & Trimmings event.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact the Arts Council of Tamworth at executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org or 603-584-2712.

Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
https://www.artstamworth.org/
Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm
58 Cleveland Hill Rd.
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-7591
marketing@remickmuseum.org
https://www.remickmuseum.org/

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