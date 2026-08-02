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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Veterans and First Responders Art Program

Veterans and First Responders Art Program

The Veterans & First Responders Art Program is a free new program of the Arts Council of Tamworth in partnership with the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, Harbor Care, Hidden Battles Foundation, and the Carroll County Veterans Coalition. The group meets the second Saturday of every month at the Tamworth Community Nurse Association (84R Main Street, Tamworth) from 9 AM to 11 AM with guided instruction for visual arts projects.

The group is led by arts instructor Nona Angelini. In addition to her professional education in psychology and fine arts, Nona has a background in health services and veterans services. This includes previous employment as a veteran case worker with Operation Delta Dog.

The Veterans & First Responders Art Program is open to military veterans, active duty service members, Guards and Reserves members active and retired, law enforcement personnel, fire service members, and emergency medical services personnel. The group is intended to provide a safe and supportive community for participants to explore their creative sides, meet with others with shared experiences, and build community bonds.

Tamworth Community Nurse Association
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every month on Saturday through Aug 14, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
ArtsTamworth.org

Artist Group Info

Nona Angelini
nona@hiddenbattlesfoundation.org
hiddenbattlesfoundation.org
Tamworth Community Nurse Association
86 Main Street
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-584-2712
executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org
https://www.artstamworth.org

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