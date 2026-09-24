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Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend

Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend

A statewide event fun for the entire family. A rare opportunity to travel around and visit art/crafts people in their studio where they work. Visit, learn and shop! Get a printed map or use our APP. www.vermontcrafts.com.

Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Crafts Council
802-223-3380
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.vermontcrafts.com/
Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend
statewide in Vermont
,
(802) 223-3380
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com
www.vermontcrafts.com

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