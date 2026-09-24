Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend
Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend
A statewide event fun for the entire family. A rare opportunity to travel around and visit art/crafts people in their studio where they work. Visit, learn and shop! Get a printed map or use our APP. www.vermontcrafts.com.
Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Crafts Council
802-223-3380
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com
Vermont Craft Council's Fall Open Studio Weekend
statewide in Vermont,
(802) 223-3380
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com