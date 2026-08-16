© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Vanessa Collier LIVE! @ The Colonial

Vanessa Collier LIVE! @ The Colonial

If you haven’t been fortunate enough to meet Vanessa Collier and witness one of her head-turning, fiery, and passionate performances, her set will blow your mind. As a master musician and multi-instrumentalist, Vanessa weaves funk, soul, rock, and blues into every powerful performance. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone, and witty songwriting, Vanessa is blazing a trail, racking up an arsenal of honors, and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction.

It’s not simply the accolades she has accumulated so far, although they’ve been many, including two Blues Music Awards for Horn Player of the Year, seven BMA nominations, a Blues Blast Award nomination, the Jammingest Pro Award bestowed by the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise, First Place for lyrics in the International Songwriting Competition, and Best of 2014 Blues Breaker on Dan Aykroyd’s BluesMobile. It’s the fact that she has accumulated all these honors even while her career is still in its infancy.

Having first picked up the saxophone at the age of 9, Collier embarked on her road to recognition at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, earning dual degrees in Performance and Music Production & Engineering. While still completing her degree, Collier landed a position touring with Joe Louis Walker for a year and a half before Joe encouraged her to strike out on her own. And strike out she did.

She’s toured nationally and internationally, released four critically acclaimed albums including the highly anticipated fourth album, Heart on the Line, in May 2020. In 2017, Vanessa was also a featured artist in three major tours across Europe as part of Ruf Records’ 2017 Blues Caravan.

As for Collier, she says she’s happy performing on stages across the world, hoping that she can make a difference with fans and followers along the way. “I am driven to do this because I find it a total form of expression and connection,” she explains. “I love connecting with an audience and feeling their energy and I hope to inspire people to follow their dreams and passions, to find what brings them joy, and then to pursue it doggedly.”

Event sponsored by Carrie & Jim Hamblin

The Colonial Theatre
$26-$32
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

Artist Group Info

erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.