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Van Trip: Tarbin Gardens in Franklin, NH

Van Trip: Tarbin Gardens in Franklin, NH

Escape into the quiet beauty of Tarbin Gardens for a relaxing day surrounded by nature. Stroll the gardens at an easy pace and enjoy a bring-your-own picnic lunch in a peaceful setting. Optional to participate in a guided meditation in the gardens.

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$40/$45
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

Artist Group Info

bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

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