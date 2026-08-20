Van Trip: Tarbin Gardens in Franklin, NH
Van Trip: Tarbin Gardens in Franklin, NH
Escape into the quiet beauty of Tarbin Gardens for a relaxing day surrounded by nature. Stroll the gardens at an easy pace and enjoy a bring-your-own picnic lunch in a peaceful setting. Optional to participate in a guided meditation in the gardens.
Barrington Parks and Recreation
$40/$45
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
Artist Group Info
bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell LnBarrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov