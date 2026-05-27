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US@250: Big Watch - New Hampshire in the American Revolution

US@250: Big Watch - New Hampshire in the American Revolution

Explore New Hampshire’s role in the American Revolution with local historian Wendy Bergeron Kloc as she examines the attack at Fort William and Mary, the extraordinary roles local men played throughout the war, and the legacy that remains over 250 years later.

*This event is brought to you by a collaboration between NHPL and North Hampton Historical Society*

This event is made possible by New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with NHPBS, with additional support provided by Cogswell Benevolent Trust. By the People: Conversations Beyond 250 is a series of community-driven programs created by humanities councils in collaboration with local partners. The initiative was developed by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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