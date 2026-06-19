Upper Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's Kick Off

Stronger Minds, Stronger Upper Valley

Thursday, June 25 3:30–5:00 PM

Auditorium H at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Join us for an inspiring conversation focused on brain health, healthy aging, and caregiver support as we kick off the 2026 Upper Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s and recognize Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. This event offers practical information, meaningful conversation, and connection for anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s or wanting to learn more about protecting brain health.

A short PBS film; Think Strong, Age Strong, and a panel discussion of local experts, will offer insights and practical advice about caregiving, dementia and healthy aging. Additionally, representatives from a wide ranging group of community partners who are helping organize this event will provide resources and materials. This public event is intended for caregivers, families, older adults, healthcare professionals, Walk participants, and all community members interested in brain health, aging well and those looking to support the fight to End Alzheimer's and other dementia.