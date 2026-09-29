Now is the moment we've been waiting for.

With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action.

Help us keep the momentum going in our community at the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®, the world's largest fundraiser to fight the disease.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's raises critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Join us at the Upper Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's and walk for the 26,000 Granite Staters living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Together, we can bring hope to families today while advancing the fight for tomorrow.

The Walk is held at Colburn Park in Lebanon, NH.

**Please register prior to the event**

