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Unusual Grapes and Where to Find Them Wine Class at Wine on Main- Night 2

Unusual Grapes and Where to Find Them Wine Class at Wine on Main- Night 2

Two nights to choose from so you can pick the date that works best for you.

There are approximately 10,000 named grape varietals in the world!  However, we tend to see the same kinds of wines lining shelves here in the United States.  Many of them are consumed locally and not exported while others don’t yield enough wine to see the mainstream market.

In this class, we’re tracking down grapes that are hard to find and not regularly seen.  We’ll learn about these unusual grapes and where they come from.

We’ll get to taste some delicious, interesting types of wines that you may not see again.  This is a wine class not to be missed.

$35pp includes 6 wines, fun education, and light snacks.

Register for Wednesday night here.

Wine on Main
$35pp
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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