Twilight Tuesdays: The Montshire is Open Late!
Twilight Tuesdays: The Montshire is Open Late!
In celebration of Montshire’s 50th Anniversary, this July the Museum is staying open until 8pm every Tuesday! Meet friends after work, wade in the Granite Cascade, learn about biomimicry in Creatividad Silvestre/Wild Creativity, and enjoy a less crowded time in the museum. It’s everything you love about the Montshire…at twilight!
Montshire Museum of Science
Free with Museum Membership or Regular Admission
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
Artist Group Info
montshire@montshire.org
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire RoadNorwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org