Try A Little Artists Class!

Try out our new Little Artists class at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire with this special one-class sampler! Interested families can try out Little Artists and see if it is a good fit. Little artists (ages 3.5–5 years old) will join this 45 minute class and enjoy creating their own artwork to take home. This class will be held in our Large Classroom. Little Artists is designed to be a drop-off program, though we welcome grown-ups to stay with their child if needed. Grown-ups are welcome to stay in the building during class time, however, if you have other children who will be staying in the museum to play, you will need to pay admission if you are not a member. Class cost is $15 per child for members; $18 per child for non-members. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.childrens-museum.org to learn more.

