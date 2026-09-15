Try A Junior Science Class!

Try out our popular Junior Science class at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire with this special one-class sampler! Interested families and returning scientists can try out Junior Science and see if it is a good fit. Junior scientists (ages 3.5–5 years old) will join this 45 minute class and enjoy a story, a craft, and a fun science experiment with different themes. Junior Science is designed to be a drop-off program, and grown-ups are welcome to stay in the building during class time, however, if you have other children who will be staying in the museum to play, you will need to pay admission if you are not a member. Class cost is $15 per child for Museum members; $18 per child for non-members. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.childrens-museum.org to learn more.

