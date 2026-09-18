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TrailFest

TrailFest

The region's biggest FREE family event filled with outdoor fun!

TrailFest features wildlife presentations, fun runs for all ages, trail walks, live entertainment, food, booths and activities brought to you by great community partners, and much more!

Learn more here: https://seltnh.org/trailfest/

The Nan and George Mathey Center for People and Nature at Burley Farms
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

SELT
603-778-6088
info@seltnh.org
https://seltnh.org/
The Nan and George Mathey Center for People and Nature at Burley Farms
247 North River Road
Epping, New Hampshire 03042
zoe@seltnh.org
https://seltnh.org/trailfest/

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