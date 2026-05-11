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Tour de Francestown

Tour de Francestown

Our gravel ride has two distance options, 30 miles and 50 miles. The 50 mile course and will likely include about 5000 feet of climbing and takes riders through towns in the area.
Our road ride is 40 miles on mostly paved roads with a small amount of hard pack.
All routes will be posted on BikeReg once they are set.
All rides includes lunch and beverages (beer for those 21+) after the ride. Plus, we have added LIVE music! All proceeds benefit the non-profit Old Meeting House.

Old Meetinghouse of Francestown
$65.00 -$50.00
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Old Meeting House of Francestown
omhfrancestown@gmail.com
francestownmeetinghouse.org
Old Meetinghouse of Francestown
1 New Boston Rd.
Francestown, New Hampshire 03043
omhfrancestown@gmail.com
francestownmeetinghouse.org

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