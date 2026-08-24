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Tinmouth Townwide Tag Sales

Tinmouth Townwide Tag Sales

Tag sales through out the town of Tinmouth, mostly from 9-3. The sale at the Tinmouth Volunteer Fire Department benefits the fire department.

Maps available after September 2nd at the Tinmouth Town Office or at tinmouthvt.gov

Brunch available at the Tinmouth Roadhouse, 580 State Route 140.

Fire house sale has beer making supplies, many tools, collectables, furniture, fish rods, very old skis and more coming everyday.

Date and Time: Sat, 05 Sep 2026 09:00 - Sat, 05 Sep 2026 15:00

Venue Details: 5 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, Vermont, 05773, United States

Category: Community

5 Mountain View Rd
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tinmouth Volunteer Fire Department
8024463307
vtsjohnson@icloud.com
5 Mountain View Rd
5 Mountain View Road
Tinmouth, Vermont 05773

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