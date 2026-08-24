Time & Tide LIVE: NH Sea Grant podcast in-person at Seacoast Science Center

Growing Seafood–Voices from New Hampshire Aquaculture: Join NH Sea Grant and Seacoast Science Center in-person for a conversation about New Hampshire's growing aquaculture industry. Sample products, meet local farmers and bring any questions you have!

Featuring:

-Inga Potter, Co-Founder of Cold Kelp Current

-David Fredriksson, Director of the Center for Sustainable Seafood Systems at UNH

-Becky Heidt, Farmer and Co-founder at Burton Shrimp Company

-Joe Rankin, Founder of Hidden Coast Shellfish

-Hosted by: Brian Yurasits, NH Sea Grant and Kate Leavitt, Seacoast Science Center

The seacoast is home to a sea of opportunity and innovation around growing seafood. Kelp, oysters, shrimp, and fish. Oh my! Come and hear from three local businesses and the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Sustainable Seafood Systems about opportunities that exist in the aquaculture industry.

Whether you’re interested in a career related to ocean farming, or someone who loves to eat local seafood, this conversation is for you! Bring your questions for our panel of experts and get ready to sample!

This event takes place at Seacoast Science Center on Tuesday, September 22nd from 5:30 to 7 pm as part of the Center's Science & Stories program series. Program offered for a suggested donation. Learn more and register at https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/programs/science-stories

Program offered for a suggested donation. Fee to enter Odiorne Point State Park can not be waived, it is $4 and will be charged when registering. Learn more and register at https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/programs/science-stories

