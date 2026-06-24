Thunderbird - The Ultimate ZZ Top Tribute Band
Thunderbird - The Ultimate ZZ Top Tribute Band
ThunderBeard is the ultimate ZZ Top tribute band that authentically recreates the live experience of “That Little Ol' Band from Texas." ThunderBeard will have you singing along to classic hits such as "La Grange", “Tush”, and "Sharp Dressed Man" as well as many other classics from throughout the legendary band's 50+ year history.
The Claremont Opera House
$30-$35 plus fees
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Claremont Opera House
(603) 542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
The Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House SquareClaremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-4433
boxoffice@cohnh.org