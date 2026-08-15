Thrill Extravaganza Stunt Show at the Hopkinton State Fair

NEW FOR 2026 at the Hopkinton State Fair! Thrill Extravaganza Entertainment brings a fast-paced, family-friendly stunt show packed with daring performers, high-energy action and edge-of-your-seat excitement. From motorcycle stunt acts to aerial performances and other crowd-pleasing thrills, this show is designed to keep fairgoers entertained from start to finish.

Access is included with Hopkinton State Fair admission. Full fair info, hours, and tickets: https://www.hsfair.org/