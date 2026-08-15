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Thrill Extravaganza Stunt Show at the Hopkinton State Fair

Thrill Extravaganza Stunt Show at the Hopkinton State Fair

NEW FOR 2026 at the Hopkinton State Fair! Thrill Extravaganza Entertainment brings a fast-paced, family-friendly stunt show packed with daring performers, high-energy action and edge-of-your-seat excitement. From motorcycle stunt acts to aerial performances and other crowd-pleasing thrills, this show is designed to keep fairgoers entertained from start to finish.

Access is included with Hopkinton State Fair admission. Full fair info, hours, and tickets: https://www.hsfair.org/

Hopkinton State Fair
Included with Fair admission ($8-$39)
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hopkinton State Fair
(603) 865-1698
info@hsfair.org
https://www.hsfair.org/

Artist Group Info

Thrill Extravaganza Entertainment LLC
https://www.thrillextravaganzaentertainment.com/
Hopkinton State Fair
392 Kearsarge Avenue
Contoocook, New Hampshire 03229
(603) 865-1698
info@hsfair.org
https://www.hsfair.org/

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