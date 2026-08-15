Thrill Extravaganza Stunt Show at the Hopkinton State Fair
Thrill Extravaganza Stunt Show at the Hopkinton State Fair
NEW FOR 2026 at the Hopkinton State Fair! Thrill Extravaganza Entertainment brings a fast-paced, family-friendly stunt show packed with daring performers, high-energy action and edge-of-your-seat excitement. From motorcycle stunt acts to aerial performances and other crowd-pleasing thrills, this show is designed to keep fairgoers entertained from start to finish.
Access is included with Hopkinton State Fair admission. Full fair info, hours, and tickets: https://www.hsfair.org/
Hopkinton State Fair
Included with Fair admission ($8-$39)
11:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinton State Fair
(603) 865-1698
info@hsfair.org
Artist Group Info
Thrill Extravaganza Entertainment LLC
Hopkinton State Fair
392 Kearsarge AvenueContoocook, New Hampshire 03229
(603) 865-1698
info@hsfair.org