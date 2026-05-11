theatre KAPOW: Morning Sun

One woman. Her mother. Her daughter. A portrait of an entire life in the changing light.

theatre KAPOW finishes its 18th season with the Morning Sun by Simon Stephens

In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the neighborhood tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman’s life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this play about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings. As it picks apart evolving ideas of identity, family, memory, and more, Morning Sun reminds us that the interruptions in our lives are the ghosts we carry with us. Beautifully crafted and deeply moving, this NH premiere is a poignant exploration of the human experience.

theatre KAPOW explores the truths of human experience through the passion and electricity of live theatre to inspire and challenge both artists and audience.

ASL Interpretation will be available at the Sunday, June 7 matinee performance at 2:00 pm at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH.

Performances of Morning Sun are June 5 and 6 at 7:30pm and June 7 at 2:00pm at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH, and June 12 at 7:30pm, June 13 at 4:00pm and June 14 at 2:00pm at the NH Theatre Project in Portsmouth, NH. For tickets or more information, visit www.tkapow.com.