theatre KAPOW: Iphigenia in Aulis

theatre KAPOW returns to the Greeks in its 19th season fall play with Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides, transadapted by Anne Washburn.

Live musicians perform original songs with a tight chorus of contemporary dancers and singers. It’s a Greek classic unlike any you’ve seen before. In this dynamic imagining of Euripides’ rarely-seen final play, playwright Anne Washburn renders an ancient story to return us to a world where a father is challenged to sacrifice his daughter to appease the gods. An angry nation seethes and a great army thirsts for blood at Troy, but their battle ships are stuck in Aulis. For General Agamemnon, there’s one way forward to glory: kill your daughter, Iphigenia. Only then will the gods be satisfied and ignite the winds. Iphigenia and her mother, Clytemnestra, arrive in Aulis to a plan already in motion – The war can’t end unless it begins.

Collaboration is a key element in the creation of theatre KAPOW’s work. For Iphigenia, Artistic Director Matt Cahoon is again working with with composer and music director Jake Hudgins, and choreographer

Lorraine Chapman to bring this piece to stage.

There will be a post show discussion after the Saturday September 19 matinee performance focused on adaptation of classic stories in modern literature and film. ASL Interpretation will be available at the Sunday, September 20 matinee performance at 2:00 pm at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH.

Performances of Iphigenia in Aulis are September 18 at 7:30pm and September 19 and 20 at 2:00pm at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH. tKAPOW’s series sponsor is Saint Mary’s Bank. For tickets or more information, visit www.tkapow.com.

