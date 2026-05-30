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The Tano Jones Revelry Performs LIVE At The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

The Tano Jones Revelry Performs LIVE At The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Tano Jones Revelry will bring their Midwest storyteller soul music to The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at www.TanoJonesRevelry.com/Tour.

Rhythm. Life. Melodies. Tales. Harmony. Love. These are the elements that define Tano Jones Revelry, the Detroit-born collective led by singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Tano Jones. With a six-string in hand, a dusty hat overhead, and a spirit rooted in connection, Tano Jones creates music for the people and bring it directly to them. Their songs reflect real-life experiences, crafted into poetic narratives that inspire listeners to embrace life fully and dream bigger. Their sound and message speak to anyone searching for hope, unity, and purpose. Known for emotionally driven lyrics and authentic storytelling, the band delivers a powerful live experience that connects deeply with audiences.

Saturday, August 15, 2026
Doors Open: 7:00PM
Show Begins: 8:00PM

Tickets are available online at www.TanoJoneRevelry.com/Tour.
Advance General Admission - $23.00*
On-Site Day of Show General Admission - $26.00*
Limited Premium Seats - $33.00*
*plus additional fees

The Music Hall Lounge
131 Congress Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801

The Music Hall Lounge
$23-$33
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
The Music Hall Lounge
131 Congress Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

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