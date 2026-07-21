Enjoy an evening of live music and dancing with The Scott Spradling Band! This award-winning ten-piece ensemble features a full horn and rhythm section, performing favorite songs everyone knows - from the jazz era through today’s pop hits and everything in between.

Fans of Billy Joel, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Michael Bublé, and Frank Sinatra will feel right at home on the dance floor. Whether you love ballroom dancing, swing, or simply great live music, The Scott Spradling Band delivers an energetic night of timeless favorites and crowd-pleasing hits.

Doors open at 7:30 pm, dance lesson at 7:45, and the band starts at 8:30 pm

$20 limited advance tickets, $25 day of show

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No “bar” tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club