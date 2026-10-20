The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming

Chaos erupts on a fictional New England island in this Cold War satire when a Soviet submarine runs aground and its crew seeks help while trying to avoid an international incident. The all-star comedy cast is led by Carl Reiner and Alan Arkin. Well-received on release -- “a rousingly funny—and perceptive—motion picture about a desperately unfunny world situation” [New York Times] -- the picture had four academy award nominations, and a Golden Globe Award went to Alan Arkin for Best Actor. Decades later the film continues to be praised for its sharp ensemble work, humanist message, and Arkin’s breakout performance. Retrospective reviews often highlight its enduring relevance as a comedy of misunderstanding and coexistence; modern commentators still single out its inventive farce, Johnny Mandel’s score blending American and Russian themes, and its ability to humanize both sides without losing laughs. Viewers and critics today frequently note that what once felt like timely satire of 1960s panic now reads as a timeless reminder that ordinary people on opposing sides share more similarities than differences. Not rated.