THE EDGE ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

THE ROOMMATE

by

Jen Silverman

The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company will present Jen Silverman’s play, The Roommate for its second show of the 2026 season.

Kim Dupuis is directing this dark comedy, which features 2 actors. Sharon, played by Veda Crewe, polite and sheltered, lives in Iowa; she is divorced and lonely. Robyn, played by Cynthia Rodier, forceful and secretive, is from the Bronx; she is remorseful and lost. This play delves into the relationship between these two women at turning points in their lives who are seeking to rediscover purpose and identity. Their six-week cohabitation leads to an unexpectedly warm relationship that empowers them to find what they are seeking.

The play premiered in 2015 at Actors Theatre of Louisville and had a Broadway production in 2024 that starred Mia Farrow and Patti LaPone.

Performances are May 29-30 and June 4-6 at 7:30 PM and May 31 and June 7 at 2 PM, at The Edge Theater, 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for seniors and students, and must be purchased at the door by cash or check. No credit cards at this time. For reservations, call 603-352-5657 or email theedgeensemble@aol.com. For anyone with special needs, call early to reserve an appropriate seat.

Visit The Edge’s website at www.edgeensemble.org for more information about The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company.