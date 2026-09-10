THE ROCKIN DADDIOS RETURN TO MAJESTIC STUDIO THEATRE ON OCTOBER 4, 2026!

Back by popular demand, The Rockin Daddios return to The Majestic Theatre on Sunday, October 4th at 2pm! Bringing back some of the best loved songs of the fifties and sixties, sung in a doo-wop style with the accent on harmonies and FUN! A family-friendly performance that is guaranteed to warm your heart and bring a smile to your face. The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!

Performance will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

