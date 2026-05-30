The Music of The Beach Boys featuring Pet Sounds LIVE

Pet Sounds Live is the premier Beach Boys album experience celebrating Brian Wilson’s iconic masterpiece that altered the course of rock n roll.

Pet Sound Live transports you back in time inside the studio and behind the glass as you experience the creation of some of the greatest and most beloved music in rock n roll history performed right before your eyes and ears.

This is far more than a tribute and much more than just a band. Pet Sounds Live is rock & roll history come to life on stage like no other show before. In addition to the complete Pet Sounds album, the show also features many other Beach Boys classics like; “California Girls”, “Don’t Worry, Baby”, “I Get Around”, “Help Me, Rhonda”, “In My Room”, “Surfin’ USA”, “Do It Again” and the legendary pocket symphony, “Good Vibrations” among others. Relive the magic of Pet Sounds through live music, narration and visual multimedia with fascinating historical facts all through the lens of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys’ masterpiece,

PET SOUNDS! Experience the iconic masterpiece album LIVE in its entirety along with all of The Beach Boys greatest hits and Good Vibrations at the Claremont Opera House.