The Music and Stories of Harry Chapin, CADENZA, Freeport, ME, Saturday, September 26, 2026, 7PM

Remember the first time you heard "Cat's in the Cradle" or "Taxi"? Harry Chapin didn't just write songs - he painted vivid masterpieces about everyday life, love, and human connection. On Wednesday, September 16th, join singer-songwriter Lou Antonucci for an intimate, solo acoustic celebration of the music, stories and enduring legacy of Harry Chapin at CADENZA, Freeport, ME, 7pm showtime.

And - there's something very special in this show for Harry Chapin fans. Lou Antonucci has spent the last few months setting one of Harry’s early poems (never produced as a song) to music - with the incredible support of the Harry Chapin Estate. “Singing My Songs Alone” breathes life into Harry’s timeless words with Antonucci’s original melody.

This special evening is designed for true music lovers. Experience Harry's timeless story-songs in a warm, acoustic setting where storytelling takes center stage.

As with every You, Me, and Harry performance, donations to WhyHunger (an organization dedicated to fighting hunger), co-founded by Harry Chapin in 1975, will be accepted at this show to help carry on Harry's legacy.

Seating will be limited. Tickets: $30 Advance (before online fees). Tickets will go fast - so reserve your evening of nostalgia today!