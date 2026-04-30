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The Moth Mainstage

The Moth Mainstage

This Spring, globally beloved storytelling institution, The Moth, is bringing its Mainstage show to Portsmouth.

For ONE night, five seasoned storytellers will share extraordinary, true stories that dig deep into the idea of the American Dream.

Does it even exist anymore? FOR WHO? What happens when the dream rubs up against reality? What happens when it’s dashed or deferred? And what happens when the dream comes true?

Come together, sit shoulder to shoulder, and listen to people sharing hilarious, moving, illuminating, astounding stories of their very own American Dreams.

About The Moth
The Moth is a nonprofit that believes in connecting humanity through the power of personal storytelling. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented over 65,000 stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth produces 600+ live shows annually, as well as the Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour, and popular The Moth Podcast. You can listen to The Moth weekly on over 540 public radio stations and anywhere you find podcasts.

The Music Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://www.themusichall.org/events/themoth/
The Music Hall
28 Chestnut Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

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