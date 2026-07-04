The Ellington Collective brings a vibrant and rhythmically charged concert celebrating the Latin and Brazilian–influenced repertoire of Duke Ellington, reimagined with fiery grooves and deep swing. Led by acclaimed saxophonist Dan Moretti, the ensemble explores Ellington’s music through Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythmic lenses, highlighting the composer’s global curiosity and timeless melodic brilliance. Featuring Jeff Galindo on trombone, Joe Esposito on saxophone, Tim Ray on piano, Marty Ballou on bass, and Marty Richards on drums, the band delivers a dynamic, soulful performance that blends rich harmonies, infectious rhythms, and inspired improvisation—offering audiences a fresh and exhilarating perspective on Ellington’s enduring legacy.