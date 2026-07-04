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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

The Ellington Collective

The Ellington Collective

The Ellington Collective brings a vibrant and rhythmically charged concert celebrating the Latin and Brazilian–influenced repertoire of Duke Ellington, reimagined with fiery grooves and deep swing. Led by acclaimed saxophonist Dan Moretti, the ensemble explores Ellington’s music through Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythmic lenses, highlighting the composer’s global curiosity and timeless melodic brilliance. Featuring Jeff Galindo on trombone, Joe Esposito on saxophone, Tim Ray on piano, Marty Ballou on bass, and Marty Richards on drums, the band delivers a dynamic, soulful performance that blends rich harmonies, infectious rhythms, and inspired improvisation—offering audiences a fresh and exhilarating perspective on Ellington’s enduring legacy.

First Baptist Church
Adults $30 / Students Free
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Summer Music Associates
6035268234
info@summermusicassociates.com
https://summermusicassociates.org

Artist Group Info

ntripp22@comcast.net
First Baptist Church
461 Main Street
New London, New Hampshire 03257
6035268234
info@summermusicassociates.com
https://summermusicassociates.org

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