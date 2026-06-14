The Allen W. Root Distinguished Contemporary Art Lectureship: Barbara Takenaga
The Allen W. Root Distinguished Contemporary Art Lectureship: Barbara Takenaga
Known for her immersive, meticulous abstract paintings that draw upon the cosmic as well as the scientific, Barbara Takenaga will talk about influences and ideas that have informed her practice over the last five decades. A reception to follow in the museum's Russo Atrium.
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hood Museum of Art
(603) 646–2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock StreetHanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu