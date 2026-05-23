The Abenaki Presence in the Ossipee Mountains

Explore the World of the Abenaki!

Discover the fascinating history and culture of the Abenaki people here in New Hampshire. This educational program, presented by the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, will take you through time to learn about the Abenaki’s past and how their traditions continue today. Enjoy a slideshow filled with stories and images that bring their history to life, then get hands-on with real artifacts and objects that show what daily life was like. This program is for kids and adults alike to connect with the people who have called this region home for thousands of years.